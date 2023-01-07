Wednesday renewed for second season on Netflix

Wednesday will return for a second season on Netflix, it’s been officially announced.

The new take on the iconic character from The Addams Family dropped in November.

Featuring Jenna Ortega in the title role, the show became an instant hit so it’s little shock to learn a second season is in the works.

Wednesday. (L to R) Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Adams in episode 101 of Wednesday. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough said: “We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore. We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that’s connected with people across the world. We’re thrilled to continue Wednesday’s torturous journey into Season 2.”

Ortega added of the new episodes: “[Wednesday] sticks to her guns, and she’s not out to please anybody. Which, as someone who used to be an immense people pleaser, I really respect.”

Following the news, Netflix dropped a little teaser video which you can watch below.

The all star cast also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams with Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester and Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the 1990s movies.

For now, the first season is available to watch on Netflix here.

A teaser shares: “The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

“Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

More on: Netflix Streaming