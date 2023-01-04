Boston Strangler Disney+ UK release date for new film with Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin in 20th Century Studios' BOSTON STRANGLER, exclusively on Hulu. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

A release date has been announced for new true-crime thriller Boston Strangler coming to Disney+ in the UK.

The 20th Century Studios film from writer-director Matt Ruskin is about the trailblazing reporters who broke the story of the notorious Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s.

The movie will be released in the UK on 17 March 2023, exclusively on Disney+ under the Star banner.

Boston Strangler stars two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley (The Imitation Game, Pride & Prejudice), Emmy nominee Carrie Coon (Fargo, The Gilded Age), Alessandro Nivola (Amsterdam), David Dastmalchian (Dune), Morgan Spector (Homeland), Bill Camp (Joker), and Academy Award® winner Chris Cooper (Adaptation). Written and directed by Matt Ruskin (Crown Heights), the film is produced by Ridley Scott (The Martian), Kevin J. Walsh (House of Gucci), Michael Pruss (American Woman), Josey McNamara (Promising Young Woman), and Tom Ackerley (I, Tonya), with Michael Fottrell (The Fate of the Furious) and Sam Roston serving as executive producers. Sam Roston will oversee for Scott Free and Bronte Payne for LuckyChap.

A teaser shares: “The film follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders.

“As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth.”

Alongside the film, ABC Audio, a division of ABC News, will release a true crime companion podcast about the Boston Strangler ahead of the film’s debut on Disney+. The three-part narrative series will be hosted by award-winning journalist and former Boston Globe reporter Dick Lehr, who knew Loretta McLaughlin and has reported on the Boston Strangler case.

