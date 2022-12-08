The Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 UK release date and where to watch online

ITVX THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS. Pictured:Renee Rapp playing Leighton Murray, Pauline Chamalet as Kimberly Finkle, Alya Chanelle Scott as Whitney Chase and Amrit Kaur as Bela Malhotra

The Sex Lives of College Girls is back for season 2 – here’s how to watch in the UK.

The series, which airs on HBO Max in the US, is available on ITV’s new free streaming service ITVX.

Season 1 is already available to stream with all episodes of Season 2 released on 19 January 2023.

The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College

A teaser for the second season shares: “The new season picks up with the students returning after their Fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one, and facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments.

The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

Those joining the cast for the second season include Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams and Mitchell Slaggert.

You can stream season one on ITVX here

As well as watching online, episodes will air on ITV2.

