Disney+ reveals cast for new Australian series The Artful Dodger

Disney+ has announced casting for its new Australian series The Artful Dodger.

The new show is a character drama set in 1850s Australia and is a much-loved story with a twist.

A teaser shares: “Across eight episodes the scripted series explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves – Dodger – now a surgeon, but who can’t shake his predilection for crime. From high-octane heists to life-and-death surgeries, glittering parties to colorful streets, this series is a rock’n’roll tale with an Aussie connection.”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Pistol, The Queen’s Gambit), David Thewlis (Landscapers, Fargo) and Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble, The Fosters) lead the stellar-cast, with Brodie-Sangster taking on the role of Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger, Thewlis as Fagin and Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox.

The cast also includes an incredible line-up of Australian talent, featuring Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Judy and Punch), Miranda Tapsell (Top End Wedding, The Sapphires), Tim Minchin (Upright, Californication), Susie Porter (Wentworth, Gold), Kym Gyngell (Love Me, Black Snow), Damien Garvey (Nautilus, Jack Irish), Jessica De Gouw (The Secrets She Keeps, The Drover’s Wife), Andrea Demetriades (The End, Seven Types of Ambiguity), Luke Carroll (Upright, Preppers) and English-born, Australian export Huw Higginson (Total Control, Janet King).

Joining the cast are rising talents Lucy-Rose Leonard, Nicholas Burton, Huw Higginson, Jude Hyland, Finn Treacy and Albert Latailakepa.

The series will film on location in Australia with a release date to be announced.

