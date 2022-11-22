The Devil's Hour renewed for two new series on Prime Video

The Devil’s Hour will return for two more series on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Jessica Raine (Patrick Melrose) and Peter Capaldi (Paddington) will reprise their roles as Gideon and Lucy Chambers, alongside Nikesh Patel (Starstruck), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Meera Syal (Yesterday), Benjamin Chivers, and new characters.

The new series will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories and filming will start early next year.

A teaser shares: “The next two instalments of the critically acclaimed Amazon Original will continue the story of Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine), a woman caught up in the hunt for serial killer Gideon (Peter Capaldi) in ways she never could imagine.

“In Series Two, Gideon’s true intentions are finally revealed, as he attempts to involve Lucy in his mission to stop an elusive force of evil. Simultaneously a sequel and a prequel to the first chapter, expect nothing but the unexpected…”

Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios, said: “We’re thrilled with the audience response to The Devil’s Hour, and can’t wait to share the next chapter of this mind-bending story.

“Fans can look forward to plenty more twists and turns in this remarkable tale from first-time series creator Tom Moran, and welcoming back our immensely talented cast, led by Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi.”

The Devil’s Hour is produced by Hartswood Films (Dracula, Sherlock), penned by Tom Moran, and executive produced by Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Dracula, Sherlock), Moran, and Sue Vertue (Dracula, Sherlock).

Sue Vertue, executive producer and CEO of Hartswood Films, added: “It goes without saying that we are over the moon to be continuing Lucy’s story with two more series. Tom Moran and his big brain have so much more planned for us all. This was always envisioned as a three-series arc, and it’s going to be a thrilling ride.”

“Telling a story on television is a precarious business,” added Tom Moran, writer and creator. “Series One of The Devil’s Hour was just the beginning—the opening act of a TV novel. I’m so thrilled that we get to keep turning those pages and slotting the puzzle pieces into place. If you thought the final episode of Series One had all the answers, then you haven’t been asking the right questions.”

Series 1 is available to watch online on Prime Video here now.