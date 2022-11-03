The Sandman renewed for second season on Netflix

The Sandman. Tom Sturridge as Dream in episode 101 of The Sandman. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Netflix has confirmed a second season of The Sandman.

Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, the first season dropped in August.

Gaiman said: “Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on.

“It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of The Sandman stories to life.”

Teasing “astonishing stories” to come, Gaiman added: “Nobody is going to be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: They are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it’s time to get back to work.

“There’s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell…”

For now the first season is available to stream on Netflix here.

A teaser shares: “When the Sandman, aka Dream — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.”

The show stars Tom Sturridge in the title role with Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai, John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young and Razane Jammal.

