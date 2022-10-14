A first look at The Crown season 5 has been revealed ahead of its release in November.

Depicting the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 through to the present day, the series first debuted on Netflix in 2016.

A brand new fifth season of ten episodes will drop on 9 November 2022.

Imelda Staunton takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

A synopsis of the new season shares: “With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly question their role in ’90s Britain.

“As Queen Elizabeth II approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire. Yet new challenges are on the horizon. The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order presenting both obstacles and opportunities. Meanwhile, trouble is brewing closer to home.

“Prince Charles pressures his mother to allow him to divorce Diana, presenting a constitutional crisis of the monarchy. Rumours circulate as husband and wife are seen to live increasingly separate lives and, as media scrutiny intensifies, Diana decides to take control of her own narrative, breaking with family protocol to publish a book that undermines public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor.

“Tensions are set to rise further as Mohamed Al Fayed arrives on the scene. Driven by his desire for acceptance of the highest order, he harnesses his self-made wealth and power to try and earn him and his son Dodi a seat at the royal table.”

