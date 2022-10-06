Grey's Anatomy UK release date confirmed for new season on Disney+

The new season of Grey’s Anatomy is on its way to Disney+ in the UK!

Season 19 of the hit US drama will launch exclusively on the streaming service in the UK on 26 October.

The new season joins all previous seasons of the popular medical drama which are streaming now on Disney+.

Picking up six months after the season 18 finale, season 19 sees five new interns join the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, with Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis joining the cast.

Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, Grey’s Anatomy is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 19th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

The title joins Disney+’s autumn line up of titles to stream including The Old Man, The Bear, Candy (12 October) and War of The Worlds season 3 (19 October).

