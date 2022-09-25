The Witcher: Blood Origin release date and cast as new series comes to Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin is on its way to Netflix in the UK – here’s all you need to know.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a brand new prequel mini-series from The Witcher, based on the books of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski.

A teaser shares: “Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time – one of seven outcasts who unite against an unstoppable power that took everything from them.

“Their blood quest giving rise to a prototype Witcher in a conflict that brings about the “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix release date

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be released on 25 December 2022. The miniseries has four episodes.

A synopsis reveals: “Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher.

“Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “Conjunction of the Spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

A first teaser is available to watch below…

Meet the cast!

Leading the cast will be Sophia Brown as Éile, Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall and Michelle Yeoh as Scian.

They’re joined by Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Dylan Moran, Nathaniel Curtis, Jacob Collins-Levy, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, Amy Murray and Zach Wyatt.

Meanwhile it’s recently been confirmed that Minnie Driver will appear in the series as the Narrator.

