The Witcher season 3 release date and cast as series returns to Netflix

The Witcher season 3 is on its way to Netflix in the UK – here’s all you need to know.

The series is based on the books of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as the Continent, The Witcher first premiered in 2019 with season two following in 2021.

Now a third season is on its way…

The Witcher season 3 UK Netflix release date

The Witcher season 3 will be released on Netflix in summer 2023 with an exact premiere date still to be announced.

A teaser for the new instalment shares: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.

Who’s on the cast?

Those returning to the cast for Season 3 include Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa and Royce Pierreson.

Also back are Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, Therica Wilson-Read, Cassie Clare, Mecia Simson, Graham McTavish, Bart Edwards, Simon Callow, Liz Carr, Ed Birch and Kaine Zajaz.

Joining for season 3 are Robbie Amell (Upload, Code 8, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City) as Gallatin, Meng’er Zhang (Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings) as Milva, Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia Here We Go Again!, Falling For Figaro, Fleabag) as Prince Radovid and Christelle Elwin (Half Bad, Bloods) as Mistle.

For now the first two seasons of The Witcher are available on Netflix online here.

A prequel miniseries, The Witcher: Blood Origin, will be released in December.

More on: Netflix Streaming