Today is Disney+ Day and the streamer has revealed the surprise release of a BTS concert film.

Streaming now, BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA showcases the live performance of the BTS concert held at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium in late 2021.

The concert film is stage-focused and includes performances of the Grammy-nominated, music group’s hit songs Dynamite, Butter and Permission to Dance. BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan orBeyond the Scene, are a South Korean boy band that have been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013.

BTS features RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The film is produced by HYBE, a Den of Thieves production, in association with Borderless Films.

Disney+ Day has also seen a first look revealed at new Star Wars series Andor, which launches 21 September with its first three episodes.

The new spin-off focuses on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make, bringing forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved.

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw.

Also streaming from today are Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, Pinocchio, a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Cars on the Road, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, Growing Up, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, Tierra Incógnita, Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, Wedding Season, Mike, the Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, and Welcome to the Club, a new short from The Simpsons.

As part of the day, new and eligible returning subscribers can get one month of Disney+ for £1.99 here until Tuesday, September 20 at 07:59am BST.