The Grand Tour 2022 release date date confirmed for season 5

The Grand Tour is back for a brand new season - starting with a special road trip to the Scandinavian Arctic Circle.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May all return for more.

Having been confined to their home shores for two years, the trio are finally back on the road for their first post pandemic road trip. This time the boys head for the icy wastes of the Scandinavian Arctic Circle.

The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 16 September 2022.

You can watch a first trailer below...

A teaser shares: "At the wheel of their three favourite rally cars the boys embark on a catastrophe-filled adventure that takes in Cold War submarine bases – frozen lake racetracks, crashes and ski resort chaos as they drag their homemade houses from the coast of Norway to the Russian Border.

"In between the peril and the catastrophes there is also plenty of laughter, as Jeremy and Richard literally start a Cold War between the two of them, of escalating ice based pranks.

"Their already impressive cars become even more amazing once modded, with Jeremy fitting a particularly lethal modification to his. The speed sequences are immense, and the snowy, icy scenery provides the most spectacular back drop for their first Grand Tour since the world opened up again."