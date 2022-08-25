The Umbrella Academy renewed for fourth and final season on Netflix

The Umbrella Academy is to end with its fourth and final season on Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy is a superhero TV series based on the comic book series of the same name.

The first season debuted on Netflix in 2019 before a second outing was released back in July 2020 and season three following earlier this year.

The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves in episode 301 of The Umbrella Academy. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Now Netflix has announced that the show has been renewed for a fourth and final outing.

In a post on social media, the streamer confirmed: "Family meeting, Brellies: We're going on a fourth and final adventure. ☂️🖤"

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore will all reprise their roles for the final episodes.

A release date for The Umbrella Academy season 4 is to be announced.

For now, you can watch past seasons via Netflix UK here.

A synopsis of the series shares: "On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world.

"Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father's passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse."