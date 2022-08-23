The Greatest Showman is on its way to Disney+ in the UK!
The hit movie musical stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.
Its soundtrack, including the songs A Million Dreams, Rewrite the Stars and This Is Me, spent a record-breaking 28 weeks at Number 1 in the charts.
If you still can't get enough of the movie then there's good news, The Greatest Showman will come to Disney+ in the UK on 23 September.
A teaser of the film, if you've somehow not yet watched it, teases: "An original musical inspired by the life of P.T. Barnum, starring Hugh Jackman.
"Barnum was a visionary who rose from nothing to create the 'Greatest Show on Earth', a spectacle and celebration of his larger-than-life imagination that captivated audiences around the globe."
Further new releases for September on Disney+ in the UK include Season 2 of The Kardashians (22 September), new original series The Old Man (28 September), new Star Wars series Andor (21 September) and Hocus Pocus 2 (30 September).
The stream has also announced the additions of Maggie (season 1, 14 September), Reasonable Doubt (27 September), Mija (16 Spetember), Brazil (30 September) Super/Natural (21 September), Merlin (all seasons, 7 September), Grid (7 September) and Rookie Cops (21 September).
If that wasn't enough, 8 September will mark Disney Day and see a number of special premiere.
New titles include Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder and Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, Wedding Season, Mike, Tierra Incognita, the Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, and Welcome to the Club, a new short from The Simpsons.