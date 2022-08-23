The Greatest Showman is on its way to Disney+ in the UK!

The hit movie musical stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

Its soundtrack, including the songs A Million Dreams, Rewrite the Stars and This Is Me, spent a record-breaking 28 weeks at Number 1 in the charts.

Hugh Jackman (P.T. Barnum) and Zac Efron (Philip Carlisle) star in Twentieth Century Fox’s THE GREATEST SHOWMAN.

If you still can't get enough of the movie then there's good news, The Greatest Showman will come to Disney+ in the UK on 23 September.

A teaser of the film, if you've somehow not yet watched it, teases: "An original musical inspired by the life of P.T. Barnum, starring Hugh Jackman.

"Barnum was a visionary who rose from nothing to create the 'Greatest Show on Earth', a spectacle and celebration of his larger-than-life imagination that captivated audiences around the globe."

Further new releases for September on Disney+ in the UK include Season 2 of The Kardashians (22 September), new original series The Old Man (28 September), new Star Wars series Andor (21 September) and Hocus Pocus 2 (30 September).

The stream has also announced the additions of Maggie (season 1, 14 September), Reasonable Doubt (27 September), Mija (16 Spetember), Brazil (30 September) Super/Natural (21 September), Merlin (all seasons, 7 September), Grid (7 September) and Rookie Cops (21 September).

If that wasn't enough, 8 September will mark Disney Day and see a number of special premiere.

New titles include Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder and Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, Wedding Season, Mike, Tierra Incognita, the Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, and Welcome to the Club, a new short from The Simpsons.