The Mandalorian season 3 release date as hit Disney+ series returns

The Mandalorian season 3 has been confirmed for Disney+ - here's all you need to know.

The Star Wars spin-off was created by Jon Favreau and stars Pedro Pascal as the title character.

Following the first season in 2019 and second in 2020, a third is on its way to Disney's streaming service.

The Mandalorian season 3 UK Disney+ release date

The Mandalorian season 3 will be released on Disney+ in February 2023 with an exact release date to be announced.

New episodes will be available to watch weekly via Disney+ UK here, where the first two seasons are currently available to watch in full.

Meanwhile, there's already talk of a fourth season underway.

The Mandalorian cast

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian who appears alongside Grogu/The Child (aka Baby Yoda).

Returning to the cast for the third outing will be Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Emily Swallow as The Armorer and Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing.

Joining the cast for the third outing will be Christopher Lloyd and Tim Meadows.