Sex Education season 4 cast and first look revealed for hit Netflix series

Sex Education is on its way back to Netflix for season 4 - here's all we know so far!

The hit series first premiered in 2019 and dropped its third season last autumn with a fourth outing announced in September 2021.

With filming underway, casting and a first look at the upcoming new episodes has been confirmed.

Asa Butterfield and Mimi Keene in Sex Education's upcoming season 4. Credit: Netflix

Sex Education season 4 cast

Joining the show for the new season are Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, Doctor Who's Thaddea Graham and Kamikaze's Marie Reuther alongside newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua.

Returning for season four are Asa Butterfield (Otis), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), George Robinson (Isaac), Chinenye Ezeudu (Vivienne), Dua Saleh (Cal), Alistair Petrie (Michael) and Samantha Spiro (Maureen).

Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (Olivia) and Rahkee Thakrar (Emily) won't be appearing in the upcoming episodes.

As for what to expect from season four, a teaser from Netflix shares: "Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.

"But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being … kind?!

"Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

"Over in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus."

When will season 4 be released?

As yet there's no release date confirmed for when Sex Education will be back on Netflix.

Filming is currently underway in Wales and it's expect the series will drop sometime in 2023.

For now, you can watch season 3 and the previous two series on Netflix here.