Casting announced Paramount+'s upcoming original UK drama series Sexy Beast

Casting has been announced for Paramount+’s upcoming original UK drama series Sexy Beast.

Filming in Liverpool, the new series acts as a prequel to 2000 film of the same name.

James McArdle (Mare of Easttown, Angels in America) leads the cast as Gal Dove and Emun Elliott (The Rig, The Gold) stars as Don Logan – the duo are best friends and small-town thieves, living the good life in ‘90s East London.

Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders, Normal People) is Deedee, a captivating adult film star, who has the potential to turn Gal’s whole life upside down.

Stephen Moyer (Shots Fired, True Blood) is Teddy Bass, a rising name in the gangster world, who Gal and Don are offered the chance to work with on a high-profile heist. Tamsin Greig (Episodes, Friday Night Dinner) is Don’s stern and formidable older sister Cecilia.

Joining the ensemble cast for Sexy Beast are Eliza Bennett (Dynasty), Clea Martin (Hanna), Nicholas Nunn (The Victim), John Dagleish (The Third Day), Robbie Gee (Motherland), Paul Kaye (The Stranger), Lex Shrapnel (Infiniti), Cally Lawrence (Who Is Alice), David Kennedy (Hollyoaks), Nitin Ganatra (EastEnders) and Alice Bailey Johnson (This Is Going to Hurt).

A teaser shares: “The prequel series will explore Gal and Don’s complicated relationship as Gal finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s, while falling in love with DeeDee.”

Showrunner Michael Caleo said: “I feel so fortunate to be able to explore these beautifully crafted characters a decade before we met them in the original story.

“This series has been a great passion of mine for many years and I cannot wait to see it come to life with this amazing cast.”

Sexy Beast is due to premiere on Paramount+ in 2023.