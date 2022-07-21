Andor UK release date as new series comes to Disney+

Andor is on its way to Disney+ in the UK – here’s all you need to know.

The new series is a prequel to the Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One.

A teaser shares: “The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make.

“The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

Andor UK Disney+ release date

Andor will be released on Disney+ UK on 31 August 2022. New shows on Disney+ typically go online at 8AM.

Episodes of the 12-part series will drop weekly.

For now, watch a first teaser trailer below!

The show will see Diego Luna return to reprise his role of Cassian Andor.

Also on the cast are Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw.

Ahead of the first season premiere, a second season of a further twelve episodes is also in the works.