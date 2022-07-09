Disney+ reveals true crime series to stream this summer

Disney+ has revealed a raft of true crime series available to binge this summer.

A whole host of new series will drop across July, joining the content streaming right now.

Highlights including Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story (streaming now) which tells the story of seven-year-old Steven who vanishes from Merced, California in the 1970s. When he heroically returns years later, the media can’t get enough of the story. But this isn’t the Hollywood ending it appears to be.

Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster title card

The Most Dangerous Animal of All (streaming from 20 July) is a four-part series based on The New York Times best-selling book of the same name. It follows one man’s search for the father who abandoned him, only to uncover the worst: he believes his father is the Zodiac killer.

Also coming to the streamer are ABC News’ Wild Crime and City of Angels / City of Death (both streaming from 20 July) which between them follow investigations across America from the special agents dealing with crimes in the National Park System to the spate of serial killers that terrorized Los Angeles in the 1970s and 1980s.

Streaming from 22 July will be Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster, offering up a new interview with one of the most notorious hitmen in mafia history, Sammy ‘The Bull’ Gravano, and Sinfluencer of Soho which tells how Anna Sorokin, known as the ‘Soho Grifter’, fascinated the world and conned the highest social circles into believing she was a German heiress worth millions.

CITY OF ANGELS, CITY OF DEATH – Detective Bob Grogan on ABC News’ City of Angels, City of Death, (ABC/Matt Petit)

The new docuseries join shows already available on Disney+ inspired by real-life crime cases, including Dopesick and The Dropout, and the upcoming Under the Banner of Heaven.

Disney+ is available online here currently priced at £7.99 per month, or £79.90 for a whole year.