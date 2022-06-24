Selling Sunset renewed for two more series on Netflix

Selling Sunset has been renewed for two further series on Netflix.

Fresh from the debut on season 5 back in April, Netflix has confirmed that sixth and seventh seasons are both on their way.

They tease: “Get ready for more fabulous real estate and dream home renovations on Netflix! The Emmy-nominated docusoap Selling Sunset has been renewed for two more seasons, with production set to begin later this summer.”

Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

Alongside news of the renewal, Netflix has announced a whole host of other property shows including Selling Sunset spin-off Selling The OC.

Premiering 24 August, a teaser shares: “A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast. Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?”

Meanwhile debuting this autumn is Buying Beverly Hills.

Netflix share: “Buying Beverly Hills is a new real estate occu-soap following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California.

“Mauricio, his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the talented group of agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles.”

And in Designing Miami premiering 21 September, we meet Miami’s two hottest designers – who aren’t just competitors, they’re also husband and wife.

Netflix reveal: “Eilyn and Ray Jimenez are making South Florida chicer one house at a time – she with a minimalist aesthetic and he with a more maximalist approach.

“Juggling the needs of their deep pocketed clients, their staffs of young designers, their close-knit families (some of whom are also contractors) and their relationship with each other isn’t easy, but this talented, stylish duo manages to pull it off while always maintaining a healthy sense of humour.”