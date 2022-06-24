Disney+ reveals host of new shows and films arriving in 2022 and 2023

Zoey Deutch in the film NOT OKAY. Photo by Nicole Rivelli. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

Disney+ has revealed a raft of new titles coming to the UK in 2022 and 2023.

Upcoming highlights include the highly anticipated Welcome to Wrexham, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ docuseries which will be streaming from 25 August.

Psychological thriller The Patient, telling the story of a therapist, Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), who is held prisoner by a patient, and Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who reveals himself to be a serial killer, is one of a number of new series to premiere over the next 12 months.

It’ll be joined by Fleishman is in Trouble, based on the New York Times bestselling novel and starring Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, Claire Danes, and Adam Brody; and Welcome to Chippendales starring Kumail Nanjiani.

MAGGIE – “Pilot” – Based on the short film “Maggie” by Tim Curcio, “Maggie” follows a young woman trying to cope with life as a psychic. Maggie regularly sees the fate of her friends, parents, clients and random strangers on the street, but when she suddenly sees a glimpse of her own future, Maggie is forced to start living in her own present. (ABC/Richard Cartwright). DAVID DEL RIO, REBECCA RITTENHOUSE, NICHOLE SAKURA

Also confirmed to be coming to Disney+ in the UK are Mike from the team behind I, Tonya, The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, and Alia Shawkat, romantic comedy series Maggie starring Rebecca Rittenhouse, adult animation Little Demon starring Aubrey Plaza and Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.

In addition, seven new UK originals will premiere over the next year including Wedding Season, a genre-busting action-thriller romance about two people who shouldn’t be together but who can’t stay away from one another, and new comedy Extraordinary from the production company behind Killing Eve, tells the story of Jen, who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower…except her.

They’ll be joined by The Ballad of Renegade Nell from BAFTA award-winning writer and executive producer Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley), Save Our Squad with David Beckham and Culprits, about the aftermath of a heist, featuring an exciting ensemble cast including Gemma Arterton, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Niamh Algar and Eddie Izzard.

Solar Opposite Season 3 First Look

Finally there’s the epic new action-adventure series, Nautilus, starring Shazad Latif and Richard E. Grant, that will tell the origin story of Jules Verne’s most iconic character, Captain Nemo, and his legendary submarine. The Full Monty will also return as a brand-new limited series from the makers of the original British hit comedy film, almost twenty-five years on.

Meanwhile, there will be new seasons of American Horror Stories (Season 2) and Reservation Dogs (Season 2) coming soon while Season 3 of Solar Opposites debuts on 13 July.

Elsewhere, new films coming to Disney+ this year include The Princess starring Joey King on 1 July, Not Okay on 29 July, Prey, an all-new entry in the Predator franchise on 5 August, and Rosaline, a new twist on Romeo & Juliet, starring Kaitlyn Dever later this year.