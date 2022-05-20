Heartstopper renewed for TWO more seasons on Netflix

Hit Netflix series Heartstopper has been renewed for two new seasons.

Inspired by the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, who acts as writer and producer, the first season debuted in April.

Netflix has now confirmed that two brand new seasons are already underway.

Creator Alice Oseman said: "I hope that it just makes people smile and brightens their day — but I also hope that it inspires, particularly, young queer people to believe that they can find happiness and find romance and find friendship."

Executive producer Patrick Walters added: "We put so much love into the making of Heartstopper so to reassemble the team for two more seasons is a dream come true.

“I’m forever grateful to Alice Oseman for entrusting us with this beautiful, unique story that at its core seeks to uplift the next generation of young LGBTQ+ people. Stay tuned!”

For now the first season of eight episodes is available to stream on Netflix here.

A teaser shares: "Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance.

"Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves."

The cast is led by Kit Connor and Joe Locke with William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Fisayo Akinade, Chetna Pandya, Olivia Colman and Stephen Fry.

