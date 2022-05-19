The Devil's Hour: First look at Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine in new Prime Video drama

Here's a first look at The Devil's Hour coming to Amazon Prime Video starring Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi.

The Devil's Hour is described as a "six-part mind-bending thriller" which also stars Nikesh Patel and Phil Dunster.

A teaser shares: "The series follows the story of Lucy, played by Raine, who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour.

"Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn't her own. When Lucy's name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus.

"Capaldi plays a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession. He becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon, played by Patel.

The series will launch exclusively on Prime Video later this year with a release date to be confirmed.

A first look at the series was revealed today at UK showcase, Prime Video Presents, in London.

Peter Capaldi said of his character Gideon: "The nature of the piece is spectacularly dark and has been enjoyable to play. He is a character that has fallen through the cracks and is responsible for some serious crimes. But he is not what he appears. He belongs to the night."

Jessica Raine added on her character Lucy: "Lucy wakes up every night at 3.33am and has done for her whole life but she doesn’t know why. She has an eight year old son who is completely blank and is trying to get to the bottom of why her son is so emotionless.

"On top of this, there is a series of dark happenings going on around her and she might be the connection. She’s on the brink of insanity."