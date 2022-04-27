Love, Victor season 3 release date confirmed for Disney+ in UK

The UK release date for season 3 of Love, Victor on Disney+ has been confirmed!

Inspired by the 2018 film Love, Simon, the drama series premiered in 2020 and this will be its final season.

Advertisements

Season 3 of Love, Victor will be streaming in the UK on Disney+ from 15 June 2022.

All eight episodes of the final season will be available to binge watch immediately.

A teaser for the new episodes shares: "This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery - not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be.

"With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures."

Returning stars include Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan and Ava Capri.

For now the first two seasons are available to stream online from Disney+.

The series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Rick Wiener, Kenny Schwartz, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy.

Advertisements

You can sign up to Disney+ here.

In the US the show is available on Hulu with all three seasons debuting on Disney+ in June.