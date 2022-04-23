The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges to stream on Disney+ in the UK

New drama The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges will stream on Disney+ in the UK.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since.

When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Also on the cast are John Lithgow as Harold Harper, Alia Shawkat as Angela Adams, E.J. Bonilla as Raymond Waters, Gbenga Akinnagbe as Julian Carson and Amy Brenneman as Zoe McDonald.

A easer shares: "With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive.

"Working alongside Harper is his protégé Angela Adams and CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters. When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, Julian Carson, a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to pursue him as well.

"While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant."

Bill Heck, Leem Lubany and Pej Vahdat also star in the drama series.

A release date for the new series is to be confirmed but Disney says it will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season.

You can sign up to Disney+ here.