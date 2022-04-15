Billie Eilish to star in new The Simpsons short on Disney+

Billie Eilish is to star in The Simpsons as part of a new short coming to Disney+.

The singer will appear alongside brother FINNEAS in the special, titled When Billie Met Lisa.

The all new short featuring the Oscar and Grammy winning duo will premiere Friday, 22 April 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

A teaser shares: "In When Billie Met Lisa, Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone.

"Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget."

This upcoming release from The Simpsons is the fourth in a collection of shorts created exclusively for Disney+ that highlight the service’s marquee brands and most popular content.

The previously released Star Wars and Marvel-themed shorts Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’ and The Good, The Bart, and The Loki are currently available on Disney+.

The most recent short The Simpsons in Plusaversary was released on 12th November, 2021 in celebration of Disney+ Day.

All of these and more can be found in “The Simpsons” collection on the streaming service: https://www.disneyplus.com/franchise/the-simpsons

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more.