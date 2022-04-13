Noel Fielding to star as Dick Turpin in new comedy series on Apple TV+

Noel Fielding is to star as Dick Turpin in a new comedy series for Apple TV+.

The currently untitled series will see The Mighty Boosh star and Bake Off host take on the role of the legendary British highwayman.

A teaser shares:" In this irreverent retelling, Dick is the most famous, but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair.

"Together with his gang of loveable rogues, Dick rides the highs and lows of celebrity — and does what he can to escape the clutches of the Thief Taker General."

You can get a first look at Noel Fielding in the untitled comedy series above, with the show coming soon to Apple TV+.

The series series will be directed by Ben Palmer (The Inbetweeners Movie, Breeders), written and created by Claire Downes, Stuart Lane and Ian Jarvis (The Outlaws, The Job Lot), with Fielding and Jeremy Dyson (“The League Of Gentlemen”) as script consultants.

Made by Big Talk Productions, part of ITV Studios, Executive producers are Kenton Allen, Fielding, Victoria Grew, Matthew Justice and Palmer.

The new series will join an expanding slate of award-winning and critically hailed comedies on Apple TV+, including the Emmy Award-winning global hit comedy series Ted Lasso, as well as Mythic Quest, The Afterparty, Schmigadoon!, Dickinson, Mythic Quest, Central Park and Trying.

