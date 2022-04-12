Atlanta season 3 UK release date on Disney+ revealed

The release date for season 3 of Atlanta on Disney+ in the UK has been confirmed.

The US comedy drama created by and starring Donald Glover will return with a brand new season four years after its last outing in 2018.

Taking place almost entirely in Europe, season three finds Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred / ‘Paper Boi’ (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

Season 3 of Atlanta will be released on 29 June 2022 in the UK exclusively on Disney+ under the Star banner.

The series is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle. “Atlanta” is produced by FX Productions.

The third season of Atlanta, which airs on FX in the US, will have ten episodes.

In its most recent season in 2018, the 14 Emmy nominations for Atlanta were the most of any comedy series. Through its first two seasons, Atlanta has won five Emmy Awards as well as two Golden Globe® Awards, two AFI Awards, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP and Critics’ Choice Awards.

A fourth and final season was previously confirmed, with further details to be announced.

For now you can watch the first two seasons of Atlanta on Disney+ here.

