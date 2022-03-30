Pistol UK release date confirmed as Sex Pistols series comes to Disney+

“PISTOL” -- Pictured (L-R): Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Anson Boon as John Lyndon, Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock. Credit: Miya Mizuno/FX

New Sex Pistols drama Pistol will stream on Disney+ in the UK - here's all you need to know.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle, limited series Pistol is about the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and the band's rise to fame.

The series has six episodes which will be released on Disney+ in the UK on Tuesday, 31 May. In the US, the show will be on Hulu from the same release date.

A teaser of the limited series shares: "Pistol is a six-episode limited series about a rock and roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols - and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones.

"Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

"Based on Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever."

Pistol stars Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Anson Boon as John Lydon, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

Based on Jones’ 2017 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, Pistol was created and written by Craig Pearce and will be executive produced by Boyle, Pearce, Tracey Seaward, Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Steve Jones, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman and wiip. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Pistol will premiere Tuesday 31 May on Disney+ in UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

In the US it will stream exclusively on Hulu and is coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.