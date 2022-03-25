You season 4 is on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

The hit series, which debuted in 2018, is based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name and its follow ups which ask, "What would you do for love?"

Fresh from season three dropping in October 2021, filming on a fourth season is currently underway.

You season 4 UK Netflix release date

As yet Netflix hasn't confirmed when the next season of You will arrive. Filming of the show is currently underway and scheduled to finish by summer, meaning we could get new episodes before the end of the year. Previous seasons dropped in October and December.

As for what to expect from season 4, Penn Badgley will return with rumours that the action will be moving to London.

Lukas Gage (Euphoria) is set to join as a season regular while reports have suggested a British-heavy cast including Tilly Keeper, Dario Coate and Eve Austin.

For now, the past three seasons are available to stream online via Netflix UK here.

A teaser for the previous instalment shares: "In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers.

"Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door?

"Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape."

The cast of the third season features Victoria Pedretti, Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, Ben Mehl, Chris O’Shea, Shannon Chan-Kent, Christopher Sean

You first aired in 2018 on US TV network Lifetime before switching to Netflix from season two in 2019.

Meanwhile the original books that the series is based on are available on Amazon here.

