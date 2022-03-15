The Time Traveler's Wife release date and first trailer from new Sky Atlantic drama

The Time Traveler's Wife is coming to Sky and NOW - here's all you need to know.

An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much-loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter, The Time Traveler’s Wife tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem... time travel.

The Time Traveler's Wife stars Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse.

The six-episode series debuts on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in May 2022 with an exact release date to be announced.

For now, Sky has released the official teaser trailer for The Time Traveler’s Wife which you can watch below...

An HBO and Warner Bros. Television production based on the book by Audrey Niffenegger, The Time Traveler's Wife is executive produced by Steven Moffat (“Doctor Who,” “Sherlock”), Sue Vertue, and Brian Minchin through Hartswood Films; Joseph E. Iberti; and David Nutter.

