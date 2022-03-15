Ms. Marvel release date and trailer revealed for new Disney+ series

Disney+ has revealed the release date and first trailer for new Marvel Studios series Ms. Marvel.

Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

Ms. Marvel will be released in the UK on Disney+ on Wednesday, 8 June 2022.

The first trailer, below, gives viewers a first look at the MCU’s newest Super Hero as she tries to balance high-school life, her family and her emerging super powers.

A teaser shares: "An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

"Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

More new Marvel Studios' shows coming to Disney+ soon include Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Echo, Ironheart, Agatha: House of Harkness and Secret Invasion, alongside season 2 of What If…?.

They join the likes of WandaVision, Eternals and Hawkeye which are all streaming now.