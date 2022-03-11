Death on the Nile UK release date as film comes to Disney+

New movie Death on the Nile will come to Disney+ in the UK this month.

The daring mystery-thriller, directed by and starring eight-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh and featuring an all-star ensemble cast, will be released on 30 March 2022.

Death on the Nile is based on the beloved 1937 novel by acclaimed author Agatha Christie. Kenneth Branagh, back as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot.

He is joined on the cast by Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.

A teaser shares: "Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

"Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

"Filmed with 65mm Panavision cameras in late 2019, Death on the Nile transports audiences to the 1930s, recreating many of the locations that served as inspiration for Christie’s glamorous, high society thriller."

You can sign up for Disney+ UK here, currently priced at £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

Death on the Nile, which reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express, is written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie’s novel, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a. and Kevin J. Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Mathew Prichard serving as executive producers.