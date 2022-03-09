Under the Banner of Heaven comes to Disney+ in UK

Upcoming limited series Under the Banner of Heaven will be released on Disney+ in the UK.

The highly anticipated limited series from Academy Award®-winner Dustin Lance Black stars Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The FX series will be available to watch on Disney+ the Star banner in the UK & Ireland.

A UK release date is to be announced with the series set to premiere in April Stateside.

Under the Banner of Heaven is inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah.

A teaser shares: "As Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith.

"What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith."

The seven episode limited series also stars Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat.

Other shows available under Star alongside the likes of How I Met Your Father, The Walking Dead and new series Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James, Sebastien Stan and Seth Rogen.