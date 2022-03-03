ITV is to launch brand new streaming service ITVX in the UK later this year.

The streaming service will home most of ITV's newest shows months before they air on TV with the service also promising documentaries, US series, comedy and reality shows and blockbuster films.

Shows set to premiere on the service include A Spy Among Friends, starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, Nolly starring Helena Bonham Carter, Confessions of Frannie Langton starring Karla-Simone Spence, Sophie Cookson and Patrick Martins, Lenny Henry’s six part drama The Little Birds and Litvinenko starring David Tennant with many more to be revealed.

They will be joined by the likes of Broadchurch, Love Island, Victoria, A Confession, Quiz and Unforgotten which all will be available as full series boxsets.

ITVX - A Spy Among Friends. DAMIAN LEWIS as Nicholas Elliott and GUT PEARCE as Kim Philby.

Plus, ITVX will stream a number of US series including UK premieres of The Sex Lives of College Girls and All American, as well as The OC, One Tree Hill and select series of The 100, Supernatural and Veronica Mars.

ITVX will also stream all ITV's channels live, just like ITV Hub does now.

ITVX will be offered for free with adverts or an ad-free with a paid subscription. Subscribers will also have access to BritBox which showcases the biggest streaming collection of UK series from BBC, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Pricing for the subscription tier in ITVX is to be announced ahead of the service launch later in 2022.

Carolyn McCall, ITV’s Chief Executive said: "The digital acceleration we are announcing today builds on everything we have achieved in phase one of our More Than TV strategy. ITVX will be a free service supported by adverts, with a compelling subscription proposition.

"This is fantastic for viewers - it will provide a simplified and seamless experience with thousands of hours of free content made up of both library and original exclusive content. The subscription tier will provide a premium offering and includes all of the content ad-free as well as BritBox and future SVOD content partners.

"We are supercharging our streaming business, fundamentally shifting our focus to think digital first, as well as optimising our broadcast channels, by continuing to attract unrivalled mass audiences. In doing so we are responding to changing viewing habits, but also the evolving needs from our advertisers. This will enable ITV to continue to be both commercial viewers and advertisers’ first choice."

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, added: "Viewing habits are changing rapidly and ITV has exciting plans which we are announcing today to really scale up our streaming ambitions, offering viewers a service with more fresh, free content dropping every week than anywhere else.