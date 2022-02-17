Olivia Rodrigo film driving home 2 u comes to Disney+ in March

Disney+ will release a brand new film Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) in March.

It will see Grammy-nominated Olivia taking audiences on a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her triple-platinum Geffen Records debut album SOUR, to Los Angeles.

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) will debut exclusively on Disney+ on 25 March, 2022.

A teaser of the film shares: "Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life.

"Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow her along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of SOUR.

"Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u features 11 songs from SOUR performed with brand new arrangements in unique locations, including Mojave Airplane Boneyard, Roy's Motel & Café, Arcosanti and the Red Rock Canyon State Park.

"It also includes special guest performances and appearances by GRAMMY®-nominated artist Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger and Towa Bird. The film explores how SOUR came to be through Olivia's personal stories and behind-the-scenes footage featuring intimate moments showcasing Olivia's artistry in and out of the studio."

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television said: “This is a unique film experience where for the first-time fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia.

"This is not a concert film per say, but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day – and a chance to see her perform the songs from SOUR like never before."

John Janick, chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M and Interscope Films added: "'driving home 2 u' is such a unique and fresh approach to a music film, and that's just what we've come to expect from Olivia.

"It's an authentic look into her creative process, her incredible drive and who she is as an artist and person. We're so proud to have co-produced this film with Supper Club and are thrilled that it has found a home on Disney +."