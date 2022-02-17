How I Met Your Father renewed for second season on Disney+

How I Met Your Father is getting a second season!

The new series is a stand-alone spin-off to American sitcom How I Met Your Mother which ended its run of nine seasons in 2014.

How I Met Your Father's first season will premiere in the UK on Disney+ on 11 May having premiered in the US in January on Hulu.

And there's good news for fans of the show with a second season of 20 episodes already confirmed.

The cast features Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Kim Cattrall, Tom Ainsley, Suraj Sharma and Tien Tran.

A teaser of the new show shares: "In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

The series will stream on Star on Disney+ in the UK alongside the recent release of Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James, Sebastien Stan and Seth Rogen.

Other upcoming new releases for Disney+ include Season 11B of The Walking Dead on Monday 21 February.

Plus, Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red will be available to watch online on Friday 11 March and The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild on Friday 25 March.

You can sign up for Disney+ UK here, currently priced at £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.