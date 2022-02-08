Love Is Blind season 2 UK release date as hit series returns to Netflix

Love Is Blind is back for season 2 on Netflix - here's all you need to know!

From the makers of Married at First Sight, which airs on E4 in the UK, Love Is Blind begins with a round of blind dates between singletons who communicate via pods, never seeing one another.

They are then able to propose, still not having seen their partner in person, before moving in and organising a wedding where they ultimately decided whether or not to stay together.

Love Is Blind season 2 release date

Season 2 of Love Isl Blind will be released on Friday, 11 February 2022 at 8AM UK time.

A teaser for the new season shares: "Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them.

"With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.

"Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony."

The ten-part series is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

For now you can catch up on Season 1 of Love Is Blind on Netflix here.

While the current series are based in the States, there has been recent talk of a UK version

Showrunner Chris Coelen previously revealed he'd love to bring the series to the British Isles.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, he said: “Absolutely! 100 percent yet. Let’s make it happen, I’d love it."