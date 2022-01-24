How I Met Your Father is coming to the UK on Disney+!

The new series is a stand-alone spin-off to American sitcom How I Met Your Mother which ended its run of nine seasons in 2014.

Advertisements

How I Met Your Father's first season will premiere in the UK on Disney+ on Wednesday 9 March.

The cast features Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Kim Cattrall, Tom Ainsley, Suraj Sharma and Tien Tran.

A teaser shares: "In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

The series is the latest to be announced for the streaming service, joining Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James, Sebastien Stan and Seth Rogen, which begins streaming on Wednesday, 2 February.

Other new releases for Disney+ announced this week include The King’s Man on Wednesday 9 February, followed by Season 11B of The Walking Dead on Monday 21 February.

Advertisements

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red will be available to watch online on Friday 11 March and The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild on Friday 25 March. Finally Moon Knight will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday 30 March.

Over the coming months, Disney+ will also stream The Dropout, The Kardashians, Pistol, and West Side Story.