Pam & Tommy UK release date and trailer from Disney+ series

Here's all you need to know about new series Pam & Tommy as it comes to Disney+ in the UK.

Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, Pam & Tommy is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape.

Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor, the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown cultural obsession when it hit the Web in 1997.

A teaser for the show shares: "A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two."

The cast features Lily James and Tommy Lee in the title roles alongside Seth Rogen

Pam & Tommy will be released in the UK on Disney+ under the Star banner from 2 February 2022 with the first three episodes. New episodes stream weekly.

For now you can watch a first trailer below!

Pam & Tommy is executive produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee at Point Grey, and Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug at Annapurna. The series is written by executive producers Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, and directed by executive producer Craig Gillespie. Dylan Sellers, Dave Franco, Chip Vucelich and Sarah Gubbins also serve as executive producers.

