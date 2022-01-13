Raised by Wolves season 2 UK release date and first trailer

Here's a first look at the new season of Raised by Wolves - and when you can watch it in the UK.

The epic sci-fi series from Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions will return to Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

Season 2 will be available in March 2022 with an exact release date still to be announced.

For now you can watch a first trailer below...

In season two of Raised by Wolves, Android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.

Raised by Wolves stars Amanda Collin as Mother, Abubakar Salim as Father, Travis Fimmel as Marcus, Niamh Algar as Sue and Kim Engelbrecht as Decima.

Season two also stars Winta McGrath, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, Peter Christoffersen, Selina Jones, Morgan Santo, James Harkness, and Jennifer Saayeng.

You can catch up with the first season online via NOW.

In the US, the show airs on HBO Max where it will be released on 3 February.