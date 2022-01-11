Emily In Paris renewed for TWO new seasons at Netflix

Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in episode 201 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Carole Bethuel/Netflix © 2021

Emily In Paris will return to Netflix for two brand new seasons, it's been announced.

Fresh from season two dropping in December, Netflix has announced a further two sets of episodes are already in the works.

The show follows twenty-something Emily - played by Lily Collins - who moves from Chicago to Paris after unexpectedly landing her dream job.

The first season proved a breakout hit in 2020 while season 2 followed late last year, debuting on the Global Netflix Top 10 and topping the list across 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed.

Details about the next season including a release date are to be announced.

For now you can catch up with the first two seasons of Emily In Paris on Netflix here.

A teaser for the latest episodes shares: "In Season 2, now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life.

"After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbour and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her."

Alongside Lily Collins in the title role season 2 features returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie, recurring guest star Kate Walsh, and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard.