Disney and Pixar's Turning Red to be released on Disney+ in March

Disney and Pixar's Turning Red is to be released on Disney+ this spring.

The new animated movie will drop on the streaming service worldwide on Friday, 11 March 2022.

The film features the voices of Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh.

A teaser shares: "Disney and Pixar's Turning Red introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence.

"Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager.

"And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she 'poofs' into a giant red panda!"

Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution said: "Disney+ subscribers around the world enthusiastically embraced Pixar’s Academy Award-winning Soul and the critically-acclaimed Luca when they premiered exclusively on the service and we look forward to bringing them Pixar’s next incredible feature film Turning Red.

"Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions as we prioritize delivering the unparalleled content of The Walt Disney Company to audiences around the world."

The film is directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins.

