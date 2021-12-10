Eternals Disney+ UK release date confirmed for Marvel Studios movie

The release date for Eternals on Disney+ UK has been announced.

The latest Marvel Studios movie will start streaming exclusively on Disney+ in the UK & Ireland on 12 January 2022.

Advertisements

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest team of Super Heroes has led theater audiences on an exciting journey spanning thousands of years, and now the Eternals are bringing all of that signature Marvel Studios’ action, spectacle and thrill to Disney+.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite and Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos.

They're joined by Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

Eternals joins 13 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+.

You can sign up for Disney+ here.