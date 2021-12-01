Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts special comes to Sky & NOW in UK

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary special will be available on Sky and NOW in the UK.

It's been announced that both Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will be available exclusively to watch on TV and stream on online via Sky & Now in the UK & Ireland.

Set to air on New Years Day, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other esteemed cast members across all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

A teaser shares: "The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.

"Alumni of the film franchise will join the memorable tribute, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart, among others."

Sky & NOW will also air Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on the 29 December, a special four-part event hosted by Helen Mirren that will showcase ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale. Wizarding World fans will put their Harry Potter knowledge to the test, for the ultimate honour of being named House Cup champion.

Meanwhile Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will join the full collection of The Harry Potter Film Series on a Wizarding World 20th Anniversary pop-up channel set to go live on 19 December.

Commenting on the news Zai Bennett, Sky MD of Content UK & Ireland said: “20 years ago we welcomed a little bit of cinema magic into the world as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone had its big screen debut. It’s a franchise like no other, enchanting generations of children and adults alike.

"We’re marking the occasion by adding every film in the Wizarding World film series to our cinema line-up this festive season and we’re thrilled to be the exclusive home of the next piece of Hogwarts history, with Hogwarts Tournament of Houses and the Return to Hogwarts, sure to keep Potter fans across the country spellbound.”

