BBC iPlayer reveals over 1,000 boxsets streaming this Christmas

BBC iPlayer will be host to more than 1,000 boxsets this Christmas.

The BBC has announced a range of new additions for the festive period across all genres of TV as well as film.

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer said: "For many of us, those precious days over the Christmas break are all about being curled up on the sofa with a box set. And this is a truly outstanding part of the BBC’s festive season.

"We’ve got over a thousand box sets ready to stream - more than ever before. So always something to watch, whoever you are and whatever you’re into."

New additions over the coming weeks include A Very British Scandal, starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany as the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, and psychological thriller The Girl Before, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo, about a woman who moves into a strange house designed by an enigmatic architect.

David Tennant stars in Around the World in 80 Days which will see its first episodes available online from Boxing Day before the full series drops on iPlayer in the new year. Also in the new year, iPlayer will have mystery thriller The Tourist starring Jamie Dornan as a man searching for his identity through the vast and unforgiving Australian outback.

There will also be Christmas specials from Doctor Who, Call the Midwife, Death in Paradise, Ghosts, Mandy and Not Going Out.

The new additions join existing shows from submarine thriller Vigil and prison drama Time to US superhero series Superman & Lois, Australian comedy drama Bump and the new series of Gossip Girl.

Also streaming now are Peaky Blinders, Killing Eve, Luther, Happy Valley, I May Destroy You, Normal People, Ghosts, In Her Skin, Back to Life, What We Do in the Shadows, Dave, The Outlaws, The Office, dinnerladies and Keeping Up Appearances.

Meanwhile films on iPlayer this Christmas include both Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: Homecoming plus Kick-Ass and its sequel Kick-Ass 2 toegther with Ready Player One, A Star Is Born, Judy, Crazy Rich Asians, Last Christma, Mary Poppins Returns and Blade Runner 2049.