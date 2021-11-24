Spitting Image Christmas special to air on ITV this December

Spitting Image will come back to ITV this festive period with a new special.

Following its recent outing on TV for Halloween, the comedy series will air a Christmas episode this December.

A teaser shares: "Advent events to go through Spitting Image’s legendary prism include: a shocking Christmas surprise for Prince Andrew; an ever-heroic Tom Cruise stepping up to save Christmas for Santa; who better to add a bit of flair to the Queen’s annual Christmas message than Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Keir Starmer finally springing into action for an oncoming Christmas lunch crisis with his (always law-abiding) vigilante alter-ego, Fox Man; while poor Rishi Sunak is visited by terrifying visions including of The Ghost of Tory Glory Past."

The special is part of the show's second series which first started in September following on from a successful reboot in 2020.

The recent episodes have introduced new puppets of famous faces including Emma Raducanu, Olivia Colman, Sajid Javid, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Tom Cruise, Tom Daley, Jess Phillips, Ariana Grande, Gary Lineker, Bill Gates, Ellen DeGeneres and Raheem Sterling.

They add to the existing cast of hundreds of puppets of global figures including: Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Cristiano Ronaldo, Prince Andrew, Harry Kane, Vladimir Putin, Harry & Meghan, Beyoncé, Angela Merkel, Dwayne Johnson, Gareth Southgate, Ed Sheeran, Jürgen Klopp, Elon Musk, Adele, Covid-19, James Corden, Emmanuel Macron, Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump, and Dominic Cummings.

The Spitting Image Christmas Special will air on ITV this Christmas (date to be confirmed) and will premiere in advance to BritBox UK subscribers on Thursday, 2 December.

You can catch past episodes online now via BritBox UK here.

Picture: Christmas Spitting Image. Photo by Mark Harrison