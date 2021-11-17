New Russell Howard comedy special and documentary come to Netflix this December

Russell Howard will return to Netflix this December with two special shows.

The multi-award winning comedian will launch his new comedy special Lubricant on 14 December.

The stand up will see Russell attempting to make sense of a world that is spinning out of control.

Also streaming alongside the show will be an accompanying documentary, The Wheels Come Off.

The first comedian to release a special accompanied by a documentary on Netflix, Russell will be seen attempting to continue performing throughout the pandemic.

A teaser shares: "In 2019 Russell Howard was about to prepare for the biggest world tour of his career. He had just got married, was turning 40 and was celebrating his 20th year in comedy. For the first time in his career, he was allowing cameras to follow his life and witness one of the world’s biggest comedians performing at the peak of his powers, whilst also navigating huge changes in his personal life. Then bats got involved ..

"As Russell's wife resumed duties on the NHS front line, he was sent to his parents to lockdown in his childhood bedroom. What followed was 18 months of the strangest gigs of his career - the starting, the stopping, the tents, the stadiums, and even travelling across the world to New Zealand, culminating with taping his latest stand-up special, Lubricant in London.

"Until the Wheels Come Off is the story of a comedy obsession persevering through the grip of a global pandemic."

Lubricant and The Wheels Come Off are streaming on Netflix from 14 December.