The D'Amelio Show season 2 confirmed for Disney+

The D’Amelio Show will return to Disney+ for a second season.

The original docuseries stars two of social media’s biggest stars – Dixie and Charli D’Amelio along with their parents Marc and Heidi.

The first season made its debut in September and now a second outing has been announced.

Dixie and Charli D’Amelio said: "We were so touched by the outpouring of messages and feedback we received after sharing our not-always-perfect journey on the first season of The D’Amelio Show and in seeing how others can relate to the mental health struggles that come along with the use of social media.

"It has motivated us to continue sharing our journey as we continue to grow and learn, and the ability to process and address it openly has been helpful to us as well."

Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television added: "The candor, charm and genuine affection that Marc, Heidi, Dixie and Charli share with each other and with their fans has resonated with viewers and made ‘The D’Amelio Show’ a hit.

"As we look ahead to a second season, we are excited to watch them take on new challenges as they pursue their dreams.”

In a joint statement, executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman commented: "This year, the D’Amelio family charmed audiences all over the world with an honest and heartfelt look into their daily lives.

"We are thrilled that the series will be returning for a second season and for viewers to see Charli, Dixie, Marc and Heidi begin a new chapter as they navigate life in the Hollywood spotlight."

Season 1 is streaming on Disney+ now in the UK. In the US the show is available on Hulu.