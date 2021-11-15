Disney reveals first look at Zootopia+ series coming to Disney+

Disney has unveiled a first look at its new Zootopia+ series.

A spin-off from its film of the same name, also known as Zootropolis, Zootopia+ will be streaming on Disney+ in 2022.

A teaser shares: "Welcome back to the mammal metropolis of Zootopia, where directors Trent Correy and Josie Trinidad are creating a short-form series called Zootopia+.

"Zootopia+ takes a hilarious look at some of the animals we only briefly met in the Oscar-winning film - including Fru Fru, Gazelle’s Tiger Dancers, and our favorite sloth, Flash.

"We’ll get insight into their lives through the lens of Zootopia’s hottest shows like ‘The Real Mousewives of Little Rodentia’, ‘So You Think You Can Prance’, and a show that follows the fast-lane of life at sloth speed."

Exact details of the series, including casting, is to be officially announced.

Zootopia+ is one of many new animated series coming to Disney+.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has confirmed a huge line up of shows including Baymax, Tiana and Moana, The Series, as well as Iwájú, which will be produced in collaboration with the Pan-African comic book entertainment company Kugali.

The series are expected to drop over 2022 and 2023.

Pixar is also working on a TV spin-off to its Cars franchise.

Premiering on Disney+ in autumn 2022, it will follow Lightning McQueen and Mater on a road trip across the country. Featuring new characters, old friends, and imaginative destinations.

It will join recently released Dug Days, a spin-off to Up which premiered in September.

